Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 07, 2021

SHOWS, WILLIAM MATTHEW – 38 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY QUADE DAVIS – CHARGES: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/ DEFECTIVE REQUIRED EQUIPMENT X2. SUBJECT WAS RELEASE ON X2 PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE BONDS.

BRIDGES, BRANDY RENEA – 24 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF SARAH FIELDS – CHARGES: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT FRAUD INTENT OBTAIN CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE V X2. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

THOMPSON, CLARENCE, IV – 24 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY TRAVIS CURRY – CHARGES TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY

KECMAN, SASA – 42 – ARREST BY TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY TROOPER ZACH MCBRIDE – CHARGE: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/ OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

SWAIN, MATTHEW RAY – 18 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE INVESTIGATOR HOLLIE MOJICA – CHARGE: TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

PRITCHETT, TERRY GLENN – 59 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE INVESTIGATOR DAVID GRAY – CHARGE: AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY

LOPEZ, LUIS FERNANDO – 32 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE DEPUTY DAVIS, QUADE – CHARGE: POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1 >1G. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY