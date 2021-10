Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 05, 2021

STELLY, JOSHUA JAMES – 35 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JEFFREY MARTIN – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/GRAND JURY INDICTMENT/BURGLARY OF HABITATION. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

BRIDGES, JUSTIN DEWAYNE – 38 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF SARAH FIELDS – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/SURETY TO SURRENDER/CRIMINAL TRESPASS. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HARTLEY, RYAN ANTHONY – 34 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JEFFREY MARTIN – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/GRAND JURY INDICTMENT/CRUELTY NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMAL:KILL/POISON/SERIOUS BODILY INJURY. SUBJECT RELEASED ON A $5,000 FAST ACTION BOND.

HARRIS, MONTORIO DEWAYNE – 29 – ARRESTED BY – CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT SERGEANT BRANDON CEVIK – CHARGE: PUBLIC INTOXICATION. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.