Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2021

BANTA, MALLORY MICHELLE – 34 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SHERIFF FIELDS, SARAH CHARGE: GRAND JURY INDICTMENT/CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

BURGE, ALYSS ANDERSON – 34 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY HAYNIE, CHANCE CHARGE: MOTION TO REVOKE/POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PG 1<1G. SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON A $10,000 OWENS SURETY BOND.

LUSTING, JAMES BRANDON – 43 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY QUADE, DAVIS CHARGE: FAILURE TO APPEAR/ATTEMPT TO COMMIT BURGLARY OF HABITATION. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2, 2021

COOPER, BLAKE DONOVOAN – 30 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY MALONE, CALAHAN – CHARGES : ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE , ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD INTENT/KNOW/RECKLESS/CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE , ABANDON BODILY ENDANGER CHILD INTENT/KNOW/RECKLESS/CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE , AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.