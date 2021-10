Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2021

BRIDGES, BRANDY RENEA – 45 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE – DEPUTY JEFFREY MARTIN. CHARGES: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/MOTION TO ADJUDICATE/POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP ONE LESS THAN ONE GRAM, PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/MOTION TO ADJUDICATE/ROBBERY, PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT X2/FAILURE TO APPEAR/POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP ONE LESS THAN ONE GRAM. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

BANTA, MALLORY MICHELLE – 34 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE – DEPUTY JAKE SAMFORD. CHARGES: PURSUANT TO SHELBY COUNTY WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR/EVADING ARREST/DETENTION, CRIMINAL TRESPASS. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.