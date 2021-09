Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24, 2021

WALLACE-TESFAI, JESHERRIA R – 32 – ARRESTED BY – CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICER SHELLY AVERY – CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION AND PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/GRAND JURY INDICTMENT/CRUELTY TO NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMAL: TORTURE. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2021

HARTLESS, TANALYN MECHELLE – 47 – ARRESTED BY – DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY STATE TROOPER BRANDON NORMAN – CHARGE: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE IF AT TRIAL AND UNLAWFUL POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

ALLISON, DARAYVIOUS MARKEECE – 29 – ARRESTED BY – CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT INVESTIGATOR BRACK LAGRONE – CHARGES: THEFT OF FIREARM, UNLAWFUL POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON, PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANTS/BOND FORFEITURE/FAILURE TO APPEAR/EVADING ARREST DETENTION, BOND FORFEITURE/FAILURE TO APPEAR/UNLAWFUL CARRYING WEAPON, BOND FORFEITURE/FAILURE TO APPEAR/POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 3 < 28G AND PURSUANT TO NACOGDOCHES WARRANT/MOTION TO REVOKE PROBATION/POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 2 >= 4G<400G. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.