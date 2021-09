Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2021

CHANDLER, RYAN E – 29 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY STEPHEN GILLIE – CHARGE: GRAND JURY INDICTMENT/ INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/ VEHICLE SERIOUS BODILY INJURY. SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON A $10,000 FAST ACTION SURETY BOND.

SNEED, HAL LYNNDELL – 41 – ARRESTED BY TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY TROOPER KALEB BULLOCK – CHARGES: NOT SECURED BY SEAT BELT – CHILD AGE 4 – 14, UNSAFE SPEED, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY, GRAND JURY INDICTMENT/ POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 2 <1G. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

COLLINS, DOMINIC JOELVON – 27 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY RONNIE ENDSLEY – CHARGE: GRAND JURY INDICTMENT/ DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM. SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON A $15,000 OWENS SURETY BOND.

WILLIAMS, BRANDON RAMONE – 31 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY DETENTION DEPUTY CHANCE HAYNIE – CHARGE: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >$750<$2,500. SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON A $3,000 GRAVES SURETY BOND.

STUTTS, WILLIAM CHRISTOPHER – 34 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY RONNIE ENDSLEY – CHARGES: THEFT OF PROPERTY >=$750<$2,500, HUNTING PROVISIONS VIOLATION. SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON X2 $3,000 FAST ACTION SURETY BONDS.

WILLIAMS, TYNERIO MARQUIS – 21 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY RONNIE ENDSLEY – CHARGES: SURETY TO SURRENDER/ ASSAULT FAM/ HOUSE MEMBER IMPEDE BREATH/ CIRCULATE, GRAND JURY INDICTMENT/ ASSAULT FAM/ HOUSE MEMBER IMPEDE BREATH/ CIRCULATE/ GRAND JURY INDICTMENT/ CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.