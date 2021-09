Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2021

SIMON, ALLYSON LYNN – 36 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY GILLIE, STEPHEN- CHARGE: DISPLAY EXPIRED LICENSE PLATES.SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON TIME TO PAY.

SHIRES, MICHAEL ODELL – 39 – ARRESTED BY - PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY GILLIE, STEPHEN – CHARGE: ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE. SUBJECT WAS TRANSPORTED TO GREGG COUNTY.

MILAM, CRAIG MITCHELL – 32 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY MCNAIR, COLTON – CHARGE: PUBLIC INTOXICATION. SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON TIME TO PAY.