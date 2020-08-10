PANOLA COUNTY: Sheriff Lake's Weekly Report: (7/31/2020 - 8/5/2020)

FRIDAY, 7/31/20

SATURDAY, 8/1/20

Deputy Robert Duncan took a report of theft that occurred.

Complainant stated that a male subject can be seen on video coming into the store, taking two packages oft-shirts and a bottle of shampoo and stuffing them into his shorts before running out of the store. This case is being investigated.

Deputy Chris Hansen and Deputy Jesus Martinez responded to CR 119 in reference to a burglary that had already occurred. Upon arrival, deputies met with the complainant who stated that some unknown actor(s) broke into his shop and stole a generator and a stackable washing machine and dryer. This case is under investigat ion.

SUNDAY, 8/2/20

MONDAY, 8/3/20