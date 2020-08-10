PANOLA COUNTY: Sheriff Lake's Weekly Report: (7/31/2020 - 8/5/2020)
FRIDAY, 7/31/20
SATURDAY, 8/1/20
Deputy Robert Duncan took a report of theft that occurred.
Complainant stated that a male subject can be seen on video coming into the store, taking two packages oft-shirts and a bottle of shampoo and stuffing them into his shorts before running out of the store. This case is being investigated.
Deputy Chris Hansen and Deputy Jesus Martinez responded to CR 119 in reference to a burglary that had already occurred. Upon arrival, deputies met with the complainant who stated that some unknown actor(s) broke into his shop and stole a generator and a stackable washing machine and dryer. This case is under investigat ion.
SUNDAY, 8/2/20
MONDAY, 8/3/20
Deputy Calahan Malone and Deputy Richard Mojica responded to a residence on CR 492 in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies met with the complainant who stated that her son had become angry after she refused to give him money. Complainant advised that her son then began breaking windows, dishes and their flat screen television. Deputies then made contact with the son and placed him under arrest for criminal mischief.
Investigator Chadd Gray took a report of obstruction or retaliation. Complainant stated that one of their former employees had used the company credit card to purchase numerous things after quitting. Complainant advised that after charges were filed on the subject he began sending text messages threatening to post pictures of her on Facebook. Information will be forwarded to the DA's office.
TUESDAY, 8/4/20
Deputy Jason Gradberg and Deputy Randy Payne responded to a residence on CR 2771 in reference to a burglary that had already occurred. Upon arrival deputies met with the complainant who stated that while mowing the yard she discovered a window had been removed. Complainant advised that upon entering the residence she observed several items of clothing and a television had been stolen from inside. This case is being investigated.
WEDNESDAY, 8/5/20
MISCELLANEOUS: Dispatch received a call in reference to a scam. Caller stated that a man called him stating he was with his insurance company needing to get his personal information. Caller advised that he refused to give out the information and then contacted his insurance agent who stated that no one from their office contacted him.