PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARREST REPORT WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28, 2020

NALE, RENO TYLER – 22 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA

COUNTY SHERIFF KEVIN LAKE – CHARGES:

PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANTS/BURGLARY OF

VEHICLES (X 2) AND BURGLARY OF BUILDING (X 3).

SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 36

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00