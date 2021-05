PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARREST REPORT: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28, 2021

HOOPER, TEEL MCDANIEL – 50 – ARRESTED BY –

PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY TOREY

MCLEMORE – CHARGES: POSSESSION CONTROLLED

SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1<1G AND BURGLARY

OF BUILDING (X 5). THE SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

SPRADLEY, DANA KELLEY – 47 – ARRESTED BY –

PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JOSHUA

NAGLE – CHARGES: BURGLARY OF BUILDING (X 5)

AND PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/MOTION TO

ADJUDICATE GUILT/BURGLARY OF BUILDING.

THE SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

YOUNGBLOOD, JOHN KEVIN – 56 – ARRESTED BY –

PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY TOREY

MCLEMORE – CHARGES: BURGLARY OF BUILDING (X

5). THE SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

CASTLEBERRY, WARREN DEVON, JR – 30 – ARRESTED

BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY

CHRIS HANSEN – CHARGES: POSSESSION

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 2 < 2 OZ

AND POSSESSION MARIJUANA < 2 OZ. SUBJECT

REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

LOCKETT, JESSICA SALLEX – 23 – ARRESTED BY -

PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY CHRIS

HANSEN – CHARGE: POSSESSION CONTROLLED

SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 2 < 2 OZ. SUBJECT

REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 40

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00