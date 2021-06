PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARREST REPORT: THURSDAY, JUNE 10, 2021

OSBORN, LATYRA KEAIRA MONDAY – 23 – ARRESTED

BY - PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY

STEPHEN GILLIE - CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL

WARRANTS/ THEFT OF PROPERTY GREATER THEN OR

EQUAL TO $750 LESS THAN $2500 AND GRAND JURY

INDICTMENT/ CLAIM LOTTERY PRIZE FRAUD

GREATER THAN $200 LESS THAN $10,000. SUBJECT

REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HAZELWOOD, BRIAN KEITH – 35 – ARRESTED BY -

PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY RONNIE

ENDSLEY - CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL

WARRANT/SURETY TO SURRENDER/CRIMINAL

TRESPASS. THE SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON A $750 OWENS

BOND.

ESTRADA, ALONSO – 37 – ARRESTED BY –

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY STATE TROOPER

BRANDON NORMAN – CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE

INTOXICATED 2 ND AND FAIL TO SECURE LOAD.

THE SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 42

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00