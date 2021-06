PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARREST REPORT: FRIDAY, MAY 28, 2021

REEVES, DYLAN RAY – 21 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA

COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT DEPUTY STEPHEN

GILLIE – CHARGE: TAIL LAMP REQUIRED. SUBJECT

WAS RELEASED ON TIME SERVED.

SHEPPARD, DARRELL DEMOND – 38 – ARRESTED BY

PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT DEPUTY

CHRIS HANSEN – CHARGES: POSS CS PG 1>=4G<200G

AND POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. SUBJECT

REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

TURNER, TASHA NICOLE – 34 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA

COUNTY SHERRIF SARAH FIELDS – CHARGE: BF/FTA

ASSUALT CAUSES BODILY INJURY. SUBJECT WAS

RELEASED ON BOND.

PRESTRIDGE, KENT EDWARD – 35 – ARRESTED BY

PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT DEPUTY

CALAHAN MALONE – CHARGE: VIOLATION OF

COMMUNITY SUPERVISION/ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY

INJURY AND FAILURE TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT

GIVE FALSE INFO. THE SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

THOMAS, TYJUAN LEWAYNE – 21 – ARRESTED BY

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY TROOPER

BRANDON NORMAN – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO CADDO

PARRISH WARRANT/ POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

>5LBS <=50LBS. THE SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

NULL, ANTHONY SHAUN – 36 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA

COUNTY DEPUTY CONSTABLE JEREMY NAGLE –

CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT

BF/FTA/RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT.

THE SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY

PARRISH, CHARLES RANDY – 51 – ARRESTED BY

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY TROOPER ZACK

MCBRIDE – CHARGE: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

WITH CHILD PASSENGER. SUBJECT REMAINS IN

CUSTODY

JONES, JAVARIUS KENTREL – 37 – ARRESTED BY

CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICER ANDREW

WILLIAMSON – CHARGES: DELIVERY OF MARIJUANA

>5LBS<=50LBS, AND UNLAWFUL CARRYING OF A

WEAPON. THE SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

SATURDAY, MAY 29, 2021

FINDLEY, RALPH ALLEN – 55 – ARRESTED BY

CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICER ROBERT

HAIRGROVE – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED.

THE SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON A $750 PERSONAL

RECOGNIZANCE BOND.

SUNDAY, MAY 30, 2021

ALLEN, MASON LANE – 19 – ARRESTED BY

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY STATE TROOPER

ZACH MCBRIDE – CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE

INTOXICATED. THE SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON A $1,000

SURETY BOND.

PEREZ-COMACHO, LESLIE NICOLE – 41 – ARRESTED

BY CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT SERGEANT

JAMES PATTERSON – CHARGES: CRIMINAL TRESPASS,

AND RESISTING ARREST, SEARCH, OR TRANSPORT.

THE SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 42

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00