PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARREST REPORT: FRIDAY, MARCH 20, 2020 - Saturday, March 21, 2020

CAMPOS-RIVERA, JOSE I – 27 – ARRESTED BY CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT INVESTIGATOR BRACK LAGRONE. CHARGE: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 32

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

SATURDAY, MARCH 21, 2020

PENUELL, STEDMAN CARSON – 22 – ARRESTED BY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY STATE TROOPER KALEB BULLOCK. CHARGE: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON A $750 PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE BOND.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 30

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

SUNDAY, MARCH 22, 2020

HOLEMAN, JACOB ANDREW – 24 – ARRESTED BY CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICER JOHNNY VILLASENOR. CHARGE: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 32

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00