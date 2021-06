PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARREST REPORT: FRIDAY, JUNE 18, 2021

JOHNSON, CHANTA CATO – 55 – ARRESTED BY

CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICER – VENESIA

SCHROTH – CHARGE: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED.

THE SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 40

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

SATURDAY, JUNE 19, 2021

KUYKENDALL, JIMMY FRANKLIN – 58 - ARRESTED BY

PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY –

CHANCE HAYNIE – CHARGE: POSSESSION

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP

1>=4G<28G, POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

PENALTY GROUP 3<28G, POSSESSION DRUG

PARAPHERNALIA. THE SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

