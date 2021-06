PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARREST REPORT: FRIDAY, JUNE 11, 202

SMITH, LISA LANE – 43 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA

COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JOSH NAGLE.

CHARGES: POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

PENALTY GROUP 1 <1G, POSSESSION OF PENALTY

GROUP 1 >=1G<4G, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED

SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1 >=4G<200G,

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY

GROUP 3 <28G. THE SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

NELSON, LARRY – 53 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA

COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE DEPUTY TOREY

MCLEMORE. CHARGES: POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED

SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1 <1G, POSSESSION OF

PENALTY GROUP 1>=1G<4G, POSSESSION OF

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1

>=4G&;200G, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED

SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 3 <28G. SUBJECT

REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

SATURDAY, JUNE 12, 2021

THOMPSON, DEBRA FAY – 52 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA

COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY QUADE DAVIS.

CHARGE: POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

PENALTY GROUP 1 <1G. THE SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON

A $3,500 OWENS SURETY BOND.

BRYANT, BRANDON TERELL – 37 – ARRESTED BY

CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT SERGEANT JAMES

PATTERSON. CHARGE: PUBLIC INTOXICATION.

THE SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

BURNS, ROBIN NICOLE – 38 – ARRESTED BY

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY TROOPER

BRANDON NORMAN. CHARGE: DRIVING WHILE

INTOXICATED. THE SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

GRAY, MICHAEL GARRETT – 25 – ARRESTED BY

PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JARED

BAILEY. CHARGES: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR

TRANSPORT, RECKLESS DRIVING, LICENSE

CARRIED/EXHIBITED ON DEMAND 3RD , DRIVING WHILE

LICENSE INVALID WITH PREVIOUS

CONVICTION/SUSPENSION WITHOUT FINE RESOLVED.

SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON A $1,500, A $1,000 (X3)

FAST ACTION SURETY BONDS.

SUNDAY, JUNE 13, 2021

JONES, CHAD WESLEY – 27 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA

COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JASON

GRADBERG. CHARGE: BURGLARY OF HABITATION.

SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

PARKER, WESLEY RYAN – 30 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA

COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY CALAHAN

MALONE. CHARGE: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY

FAMILY VIOLENCE. THE SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 42

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00