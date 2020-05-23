PANOLA COUNTY: Missing Senior Citizen

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing person Joe Roy McMillian, black male, 80 years of age. McMillian is 5’11” in height, approximately 180 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. McMillian was last seen on Thursday, 5/21/2020, on FM 1970 in the Clayton area. McMillian left his residence off county road 302 to run errands and never returned home. His family contacted authorities after exhausting all options for his whereabouts.

McMillian was driving a blue single cab 2004 GMC Sierra truck with Texas license plate DMK 2975. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office has entered McMillian as a missing persons as well as his vehicle. Texas Department of Public Safety has also issued a Silver Alert for McMillian. McMillian is a diabetic and is showing early signs of dementia. McMillian’s truck was possibly seen in the Nacogdoches Texas area later that same date. If you have seen or know of the whereabouts of Joe Roy McMillian please contact the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at 903-693-0333.

Sheriff Kevin Lake