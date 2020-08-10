PANOLA COUNTY: Missing Person's Remains Discovered in Submerged Truck Believed to be Joe Roy McMillian

On Thursday morning, August 6, 2020, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office received a call from authorities in Brazoria County indicating that a vehicle matching the description of that driven by Mr. Joe Roy McMillian, who was reported missing in Panola County in May of this year, had been discovered in a body of water in their jurisdiction. Authorities in Freeport, Texas report that while recovering two other vehicles that had left the roadway in a sharp curve and had entered a deep bayou overnight, that they discovered Mr. McMillian’s truck also. Human remains were discovered inside the truck. Due to evidence recovered from the truck, the remains are believed to be that of Mr. McMillian. Panola County Investigators are currently working with local authorities in that area, as well as with the Texas Rangers Service to investigate the scene. At this time, no evidence of foul play has been discovered, as it appears to be a vehicle accident, but the scene is being processed by the Texas Rangers to confirm that. Brazoria County officials advised Panola County Investigators that the location where Mr. McMillian’s truck was discovered is in a curve in the roadway, where they work numerous auto accidents, which results in vehicles traveling from the roadway into the water. Further information will be released as it is made available. We want to thank every citizen and all of the agencies who assisted over the past couple of months as the search for Mr. McMillian progressed.

Please keep the family of Mr. McMillian in your prayers as they now deal with this tragic news. Also continue to pray for the families of other missing persons from our area that closure can also be brought to their families.