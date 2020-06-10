PANOLA COUNTY: Missing Person Alert - elderly female had wondered off from her residence on CR 158 in the Longbranch area

PRESS RELEASE

On Monday evening at approximately 11:00 p.m., Panola County dispatch received a call reporting an elderly female had wondered off from her residence on CR 158 in the Longbranch area, and had not been seen for approximately 3 hours. The caller reported that the missing person is Bettie Kemp Smith, B/F age 72, 5’8”, and approximately 110 lbs. It was reported that when last seen, Mrs. Smith was wearing white pants, black and white tennis shoes, and a possible pastel colored shirt.

Mrs. Smith is reported to have advanced stages of dementia, and has walked away from her residence on previous occasions, but was always located a short time later. An immediate search of the area by family members did not reveal the discovery of Mrs. Smith, so they notified the Sheriff’s Office of the situation. Upon officer’s arrival, a search of the immediate area was conduct, but Mrs. Smith was not located. A Texas DPS helicopter out of Garland, Texas responded to assist in the search, and a K-9 team from TDCJ also responded and is currently conducting a K-9 search of the area.

If anyone in the area of CR 158 has seen, or does see Mrs. Smith, please contact the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at 903-693-0333. We also ask all the residents in the area to check your unlocked vehicles and outbuildings, due to it being reported that Mrs. Smith has sometimes hidden when she has walked away from her home.

Kevin Lake – Sheriff