Panola County Arrest Report: Sunday, May 17, 2020

SUNDAY, MAY 17, 2020

THEUS, DANDRE DANGELUS – 22 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY RICHARD MOJICA – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/BOND FORFEITURE/FAILURE TO APPEAR/UNLAWFUL CARRYING WEAPON – SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

ALLISON, JEFFERY LYNN, JR – 29 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY RICHARD MOJICA – CHARGES: POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1 >=1G<4G, DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA AND NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) – SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HUDSON, JODY WAYNE – 41 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY JOSHUA NAGLE – CHARGE: POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1 <1G – SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 31

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00