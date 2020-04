Panola County Arrest Report: Sunday, April 26, 2020

PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

ARREST REPORT

FRIDAY, APRIL 24, 2020

NO ARRESTS

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 31

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

SATURDAY, APRIL 25, 2020

JORDAN, CHRISTINE MISHELLE – 31 – ARRESTED BY – DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY STATE TROOPER KALEB BULLOCK – CHARGE: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

NUNEZ, HOPE LEE – 35 – ARRESTED BY – CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICER MARK MUTINA – CHARGE: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

FLEMING, ASHLIE MICHELLE – 29 – ARRESTED BY – CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICER VENESIA SCHROTH – CHARGE: TERRORISTIC THREAT. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 34

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

SUNDAY, APRIL 26, 2020

SPENCER, KENNETH LEE – 42 – ARRESTED BY – CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICER MARK MUTINA – CHARGE: PUBLIC INTOXICATION. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 33

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00