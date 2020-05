Panola County Arrest Report: Monday, May 4, 2020

PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

ARREST REPORT

MONDAY, MAY 04, 2020

HOUSER, JERRY - 43 - ARRESTED BY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFTEY TROOPER CHANCE COMMANDER. CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXITED WITH OPEN CONTAINER, POSSION OF MARIJUIANA <2 OZ, POSSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 3 <28 GRAMS, POSSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1 <1 GRAM. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 32

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00