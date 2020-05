Panola County Arrest Report: May 22, 2020 - May 27, 2020

PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

ARREST REPORT

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27, 2020

BARTIE, EDDIE LEE, III- 45 - ARRESTED BY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY TROOPER JOEY PACE – CHARGE: POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA < 2 0Z. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 32

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

TUSEDAY, MAY 26, 2020

KENNEDY, BLAINE RAE – 48 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY RICHARD MOJICA. CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/BURLGARY OF HABITATION. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 32

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

MONDAY, MAY 25, 2020

*NO ARREST TO REPORT*

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 31

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

FRIDAY, MAY 22, 2020

SCHMITZER, CHARLES HERMAN SR. – 46 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFIC DEPUTY RANDY PAYNE – CHARGES: POSSESSION OF CONTROLED SUBSTANCE PENILTY GROUP 1>=1G<4G (X2). SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON 2,000 FAST ACTION SURETY BOND (X2).

TRUSLEY, GERMAINE JOSE – 32 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JEFFERY MARTIN – CHARGE: BURGLARY OF HABITATION. SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON A 5,000 FAST ACTION SURETY BOND.

DEAN, HALEY MARIE – 24 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JEFFERY MARTIN – CHARGE: BURGLARY OF HABITATION. SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON A 2,500 PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE BOND.

JENKINS, TONY LEE – 39 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JACOB SAMFORD – CHARGE: TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/ HOUSEHOLD. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 30

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

SATURDAY, MAY 23, 2020

SIAU, SAWYER THOMAS-GRANT - 26 - ARRESTED BY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFTEY OFFICER CHANCE COMMANDER – CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED WITH OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER AND PURSUANT TO BOWIE COUNTY WARRANT/PROBATION VIOLATION /POSSESSION CONTROLED SUBSTANCE PENALITY GROUP 3 <28GRAMS. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

COBBLE, TERRI – 58 – ARRESTED BY CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICER VENESIA SIGLER – CHARGE: PUBLIC INTOXICATION. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

DONALD, LARRY DEAN JR. -35 - ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY STEPHEN GILLIE – CHARGES: ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE AND INJURY TO A CHILD. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 32

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

SUNDAY, MAY 24, 2020

ATKINS, ANTWONN JAMES – 25 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY STEPHEN GILLIE – CHARGES: POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALLIA, TAMPER FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE, EVADING ARREST DETENTION, AND RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

EASON, RONALD WILLIAM, III – 24 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY CHRIS HANSEN – CHARGE: UNLAWFUL POSSESION OF FIREARM BY FELON. SUBJECT RELEASED ON A $2,500 OWENS SURETY BOND.

ELSTON, AUSTIN WAYNE – 18 – ARRESTED BY CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICER MARK MUTINA – CHARGE: POSSESION OF MARIJUANA <2OZ. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

JONES, MICHAEL KEVIN – 31 – ARRESTED BY CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICER JAMES PATTERSON – CHARGE: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

LANE, ALONZO DONTA – 32 – ARRESTED BY CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICER MARK MUTINA – CHARGE: PUBLIC INTOXICATION. SUBJECT RELEASED ON $208 PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE BOND.

WALKER, MARVIN L. JR. – 35 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY CHRIS HANSEN – CHARGE: UNLAWFUL POSSESION OF FIREARM BY FELON. SUBJECT RELEASED ON A $2,500 OWENS SURETY BOND.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 33

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00