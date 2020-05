Panola County Arrest Report: May 18, 2020 May 22, 2020

MONDAY, MAY 18, 2020

HOOKER, COURTNEY DESHUN – 33 – ARRESTED BY CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICER SHELLY AVERY – CHARGE: VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION/ RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT – SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

MATTHEWS, RAYMOND CHASE – 35 - ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JEFFREY MARTIN – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/ HARASMENT – SUBJECT RELEASED ON $750.00 PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE BOND.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 29

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

TUESDAY, MAY 19, 2020

BOUNDS, CRYSTAL NICOLE – 33 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JEFFREY MARTIN – CHARGE: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE – SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

ROBLERO, YONI ANGEL – 23 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY TRAVIS WILSON - CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION, DISORDERLY CONDUCT. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 31

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20, 2020

NO ARREST TO REPORT

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 29

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

THURSDAY, MAY 21, 2020

LAMPLEY, BAILEY WAIN – 20 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY CALAHAN MALONE – CHARGE: HARASSMENT – SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON A $750 PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE BOND.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 29

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

FRIDAY, MAY 22, 2020

SCHMITZER, CHARLES HERMAN SR. – 46 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFIC DEPUTY RANDY PAYNE – CHARGES: POSSESSION OF CONTROLED SUBSTANCE PENILTY GROUP 1>=1G<4G (X2). SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON 2,000 FAST ACTION SURETY BOND (X2).

TRUSLEY, GERMAINE JOSE – 32 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JEFFERY MARTIN – CHARGE: BURGLARY OF HABITATION. SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON A 5,000 FAST ACTION SURETY BOND.

DEAN, HALEY MARIE – 24 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JEFFERY MARTIN – CHARGE: BURGLARY OF HABITATION. SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON A 2,500 PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE BOND.

JENKINS, TONY LEE – 39 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JACOB SAMFORD – CHARGE: TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/ HOUSEHOLD. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 30

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00