Panola County Arrest Report: May 12, 2020

PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

ARREST REPORT

TUSEDAY, MAY 12, 2020

MILAM, CRAIG MITCHELL – 31 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY STEPHEN GILLIE. CHARGES: POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GORUP 1 >=4G<200G, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 2 >=4G<400G, POSSESSSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1A >2O AU, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA >4OZ<5LBS, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENATLY GROUP 3 <28G, UNLAWFUL CARRYING OF WEAPON (X2). SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

BALLARD, CHEYENNE NICHOLE – 24 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY STEPHEN GILLIE. CHARGES: POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GORUP 1 >=4G<200G, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 2 >=4G<400G, POSSESSSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1A >2O AU, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA >4OZ<5LBS, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENATLY GROUP 3 <28G, UNLAWFUL CARRYING OF WEAPON (X2). SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 29

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00