PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

ARREST REPORT

MONDAY, MAY 11, 2020

WHITE, KADEEN LADEL – 30 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHEIRFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY SCOTT JONES. CHARGE: CRIMINAL TRESPASS. SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON A $750 PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE BOND.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 27

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00