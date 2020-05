Panola County Arrest Report: May 1, 2020 - May 3, 2020

PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

ARREST REPORT

FRIDAY, MAY 01, 2020

MARSHALL, RAHEEM KERRY ONEIL – 26 – ARRESTED BY CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT INVESTIGATOR BRACK LAGRONE. CHARGES: EVADING ARREST DETENTION WITH PREVIOUS CONVICTIONS, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 2 <1G, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA <2OZ, PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/GRAND JURY INDICTMENT/ATTEMPT TO COMMIT ROBBERY, AND PURSUANT TO RUSK COUNT WARRANT/INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

SATURDAY, MAY 02, 2020

FERGUSON, MARK STEVEN – 61 – ARRESTED BY DETPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY TROOPER BRANDON NORMAN. CHARGE: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

SUNDAY, MAY 03, 2020

LUSTIG, JAMES BRANDON – 42 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY STEPHEN GILLIE. CHARGES: POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, CRIMINAL ATTEMPT/BURGLARY OF HABITATION. SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON A $500 PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE BOND, AND A $5,000 PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE BOND.

ALLISON, LB – 60 – ARRESTED BY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY TROOPER JOEY PACE. CHARGE: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 32

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00