Panola County Arrest Report: March 25, 2020 - March 26, 2020

PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARREST REPORT

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25, 2020

SCHWEIZER, LAURA NANETTE – 34 – ARRESTED BY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY STATE TROOPER ZACK MCBRIDE – CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE/ OPEN CONTAINER. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

WALKER, MARVIN L JR – 35 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY RICHARD MOJICA – CHARGES: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT’S MOTION TO REVOKE/ POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1 <1G / MOTION TO REVOKE/ ASSAULT FAMILEY/ HOUSE MEMBER IMPEDE BREATH/ CIRCULATE / MOTION TO REVOKE/ CRIMINAL MISCHIEF>=$2,500 <$30K.SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

RAMSEY, JEFFERY ALLEN – 27 – ARRESTED BY CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT INVESTIGATOR BRACK LAGRONE – CHARGE: CRIMINAL TRESPASS. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 35

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

THURSDAY, MARCH 26, 2020

MORGAN, EMILY APRIL – 37 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JOSHUA NAGLE – CHARGES: POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1>=4G<200G/ POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA/ POSSESSION MARIJUANA <2OZ.SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON A $5,000 FAST ACTION BAIL BOND AND TIME TO PAY AND A $1,500 PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE BOND.

CLAY, TIMOTHY FLEMING – 60 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JOSHUA NAGLE – CHARGES: THEFT OF FIREARM / UNLAWFUL CARRYING WEAPON. SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON A $7,500 OWENS SURETY BOND AND A $1,500 PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE BOND.

BARRON, JOSHUA MICHAEL – 39 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY RICHARD MOJICA – CHARGES: INDECENT ASSAULT / TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SERIOUS BODILY INJURY. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

DICKINSON, CHARLES ALAN – 51 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY STEPHEN GILLIE. CHARGES: TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA <2OZ, AND PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 36

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00