Panola County Arrest Report: March 12, - March 17, 2020

PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARREST REPORT

THURSDAY, MARCH 12, 2020

MOSES, BRANDON ROY – 44 – ARRESTED BY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY STATE TROOPER KALEB BULLOCK – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO ADNREWS COUNTY WARRANT/THEFT OF SERVICE>=$750<$2,500.SUBJECT WAS RELASED ON A $1,500 GRAVES BAIL BOND.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 46

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

FRIDAY, MARCH 13, 2020

TURNER, DEANTHONY WAYNE – 38 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JARED BAILEY – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/POSSESSION MARIJUANA < 2 OZ. SUBJECT RELEASED ON A $500 OWENS BOND.

MORA ALPIREZ, LUIS M – 24 – ARRESTED BY – CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT INVESTIGATOR BRACK LAGRONE – CHARGE: POSSESSION MARIJUANA < 2 OZ. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

MORA ALPIREZ, LUIS M – 24 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF KEVIN LAKE – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT HOLD/IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT DETAINER. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

BARRON, JOSHUA MICHAEL – 39 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JARED BAILEY – CHARGE: PUBLIC INTOXICATION. SUBJECT RELEASED ON A $500 PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE BOND.

ARMSTRONG, PASSION TROTTER – 38 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY PHILLIP GRIMES – CHARGE: ASSAULT (PHYSICAL CONTACT). SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

PERRIN, VIRGINIA SUE – 36 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY STEPHEN GILLIE – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR/UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 46

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

SATURDAY, MARCH 14, 2020

HUDSON, DUSTIN LEE – 22 – ARRESTED BY - DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY STATE TROOPER ZACK MCBRIDE – CHARGE: FISH WITHOUT CONSENT OF LAND OWNER. SUBJECT RELEASED ON TIME SERVED.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 44

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

SUNDAY, MARCH 15, 2020

OSBY, DETRELEON RASHAD – 23 – ARRESTED BY – CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICER MARK MUTINA – CHARGE: THEFT PROPERTY >=$100<$750. SUBJECT RELEASED ON A $1,500 FAST ACTION BOND.

RODRIGUES, KEEVION GERSHAWN – 22 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF KEVIN LAKE – CHARGES: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/MOTION TO REVOKE/THEFT PROPERTY >=$2,500<$30K AND PURSUANT TO ELKO COUNTY NEVADA WARRANT/INDECENCY WITH A CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

VO, CHANH MINH – 38 – ARRESTED BY – DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY STATE TROOPER JOEY PACE – CHARGE: POSSESSION DANGEROUS DRUG. SUBJECT RELEASED ON A $2,000 GRAVES BOND.

MILLER, TABATHA MICHELLE – 42 – ARRESTED BY – DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY STATE TROOPER ZACK MCBRIDE – CHARGE: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. SUBJECT RELEASED ON A $1,500 OWENS BOND.

GRAVES, GREGG DWAYNE – 24 – ARRESTED BY – DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY STATE TROOPER KALEB BULLOCK – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO GREGG COUNTY WARRANT/POSSESSION MARIJUANA < 2 OZ. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 45

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

MONDAY, MARCH 16, 2020

LABRADA, JOSE RAFAEL, Jr. – 29 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUTNY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY CHRIS HANSEN. CHARGE: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSE MEMBER IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULATE. SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON A $20,000 FAST ACTION SURETY BOND WITH CONDITIONS.

DURAND, KYLIE BREANNE – 23 – ARRESTED BY CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT INVESTIGATOR BRACK LAGRONE. CHARGE: POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA <2OZ. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HEARD, CHRISTOPHER JAY – 27 – ARRESTED BY CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT INVESTIGATOR BRACK LAGRONE. CHARGE: POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA <2OZ. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

ALEXANDER, CLARENCE LEE – 63 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY RANDY PAYNE. CHARGE: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 42

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

TUSEDAY, MARCH 17, 2020

BELL, EDWARD JERMAINE – 31 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY RONNIE ENDLSEY. CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR/UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

WRIGHT, BRODERICK MERCEDES – 29 – ARRESTED BY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFTEY TROOPER BRANDON NORMAN. CHARGES: POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA <2OZ, AND POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON A $1,500 PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE BOND, AND GIVEN TIME TO PAY.

BRANNAN, DEWEY OLAN, III – 29 – ARRESTED BY CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICER BRACK LAGRONE – CHARGE: PURCHASE FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR – SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 40

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00