Panola County Arrest Report: June 23, 2020 - June 28, 2020

PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARREST REPORT

TUESDAY, JUNE 23, 2020

MALLARD, DYQAVION DEMERRELL – 23 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JARED BAIELY. CHARGES: AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT, EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEHICLE. SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON A $7,500, AND A $3,000 FAST ACTION SURETY BONDS.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 25

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24, 2020

NO ARRESTS

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 25

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

THURSDAY, JUNE 25, 2020

ONEY, MICHELLE LYNN – 35 – ARRESTED BY – CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICER SHELLY AVERY – CHARGE: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE. SUBJECT RELEASED ON A $1,500 PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE BOND WITH CONDITIONS.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 24

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

FRIDAY, JUNE 26, 2020

NO ARREST TO REPORT.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 24

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

SATURDAY, JUNE 27, 2020

NO ARREST TO REPORT.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 24

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

SUNDAY, JUNE 28, 2020

BAKER, DONALD GAYLE – 59 – ARRESTED BY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFTEY TROOPER BRANDON NORMAN. CHARGES: POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA <2OZ, AND POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

RESENDIZ, OMAR – 30 – ARRESTED BY DEPARMENT OF PUBLIC SAFTEY TROOPER ZACH MCBRIDE. CHARGE: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 26

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00