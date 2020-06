Panola County Arrest Report: June 18 - June 22, 2020

PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARREST REPORT

THURSDAY, JUNE 18, 2020

MOJICA, FIDEL, Jr. – 34 – ARRESTED BY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY TROOPER BRANDON NORMAN. CHARGE: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

SIMS, LATRAVIAN VANCHAN – 35 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JARED BAILEY. CHARGES: CRIMINAL ATTEMPT/MURDER, CRIMINAL MISCHEIF >=$2,500<$30K. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 29

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

FRIDAY, JUNE 19, 2020

SIMS, LATRAVIAN VANCHAN – 35 – ARRESTED BY - PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE KEVIN LAKE - CHARGE: PURSUANT TO AUSTIN PAROLE WARRANT/PAROLE VIOLATION/UNLAWFUL POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

STROBLE, DANIEL WAYNE – 35 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY STEPHEN GILLIE – CHARGES: POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1 < 1G, POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA AND PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. SUBJECT RELEASED ON A $3,500 PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE BOND AND TIME TO PAY (X2).

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 26

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

SATURDAY, JUNE 20, 2020

MAYO, MATTHEW CODY – 27 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY TRAVIS WILSON – CHARGE: POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1 >=1G<4G AND POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

JACKS, KOLTEN ALLEN – 22 – ARRESTED BY – CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT INVESTIGATOR BRACK LAGRONE – CHARGES: EVADING ARREST DETENTION, RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT AND PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR/BURGLARY OF HABITATION. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 28

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

SUNDAY, JUNE 21, 2020

TAWATER, LANCE EVIN – 58 – ARRESTED BY – CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICER MARK MUTINA – CHARGE: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 28

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

MONDAY, JUNE 22, 2020

HOOKER, COURTNEY DESHUN – 33 – ARRESTED BY CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICER JAMES PATTERSON. CHARGE: PUBLIC INTOXICATION. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 28

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00