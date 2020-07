PANOLA COUNTY ARREST REPORT: July 15, 2020 - July 21, 2020

PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

ARREST REPORT

THURSDAY, JULY 16, 2020

ADAMS, ARCHIE GENE, Jr. – 34 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JARED BAILEY. CHARGE: CRIMINAL MISCHEIF <$100. SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON TIME TO PAY.

WILLIAMS, CHARLES RAY – 52 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF KEVIN LAKE. CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 28

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

FRIDAY, JULY 17, 2020

CASTRO, ABEL LORENZO – 17 – ARRESTED BY – CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT INVESTIGATOR BRACK LAGRONE – CHARGE: POSSESSION MARIJUANA < 2 OZ. SUBJECT RELEASED ON A $750 FAST ACTION BOND.

HERNANDEZ, JUAN CARLOS – 19 – ARRESTED BY – CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT INVESTIGATOR BRACK LAGRONE – CHARGE: POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 2 >=1G<4G. SUBJECT RELEASED ON A $3,000 FAST ACTION BOND.

VEGA, DAVID – 17 – ARRESTED BY – CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT INVESTIGATOR BRACK LAGRONE – CHARGE: POSSESSION MARIJUANA < 2 OZ. SUBJECT RELEASED ON A $750 FAST ACTION BOND.

ANDERSON, DANIEL KEITH – 39 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JEFFREY MARTIN – CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE AND PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/COMMITMENT CRIMINAL NONSUPPORT. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

GILMORE, ANGEL LYNN – 28 - ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY ASHLEY ESQUIVEL – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/MOTION TO ADJUDICATE GUILT/FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

DAVIDSON, KHALIL JAVIARE – 18 – ARRESTED BY – CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICER CHASE DOSS – CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED AND ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

TUCKER, ANGELA DENIZE – 41 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY TRAVIS WILSON – CHARGE: CRIMINAL TRESPASS. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 32

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

SATURDAY, JULY 18, 2020

HULL, PRINCE KENTRELL – 27 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY TRAVIS WILSON – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO AUSTIN PAROLE WARRANT/VIOLATION OF PAROLE/ENGAGE IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

MINTER, DALTON LEE – 22 – ARRESTED BY – TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY STATE TROOPER CHANCE COMMANDER – CHARGE: EVADING ARREST DETENTION WITH VEHICLE. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HAWKINS, LEON – 52 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY STEPHEN GILLIE – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/THEFT OF PROPERTY >=$100<$750. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 33

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

SUNDAY, JULY 19, 2020

NO ARRESTS

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 31

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

MONDAY, JULY 20, 2020

PARKER, STEPHANIE EVETTE – 40 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY RANDY PAYNE – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON – SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 32

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

TUESDAY, JULY 21, 2020

CARR, TIMOTHY LYLE, JR – 18 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY RONNIE ENDSLEY – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/BENCH WARRANT/AGGRAVATED SEXUAL ASSAULT – SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

BROWN, PHILLIP ANTONIA, III – 33 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY JARED BAILEY – CHARGES: PURSUANT TO DALLAS COUNTY WARRANTS/POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1 <1G AND DEADLY CONDUCT – SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 32

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00