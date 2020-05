Panola County Arrest Report: Friday, May 8, 2020 - Sunday, May 10, 2020

PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARREST REPORT

FRIDAY, MAY 08, 2020

NO ARREST TO REPORT

SATURDAY, MAY 09, 2020

NO ARREST TO REPORT

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 28

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

SUNDAY, MAY 10, 2020

SANCHEZ, AUGUSTIN PABLO - 37 - ARRESTED BY CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICER MARK MUTINA. CHARGE: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON A $750 GRAVES SURETY BOND.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 27

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00