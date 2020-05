Panola County Arrest Report: Friday, May 15, 2020 - Saturday, May 16, 2020

PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

ARREST REPORT

FRIDAY, MAY 15, 2020

LEMOINE, TIFFANY MICHELE – 38 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY JACOB SAMFORD – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/MOTION TO REVOKE/BURGLARY OF HABITATION – SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 28

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

SATURDAY, MAY 16, 2020

YELVERTON, AARON BLAKE – 17 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY CALAHAN MALONE – CHARES: HARBORING RUNAWAY CHILD AND POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA – SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

MANN, KENNETH HOLMAN, JR. – 56 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY STEPHEN GILLIE – CHARGES: AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON AND CRIMINAL MISCHIEF>=$100<$750 – SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 30

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00