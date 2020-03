PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

ARREST REPORT

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 04, 2020

JOHNSON, KEVIN WAYNE – 21 – ARRESTED BY – CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT SERGEANT BRANDON CEVIK – CHARGE: DISORDERLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE/DISPLAY FIREARM. SUBJECT RELEASED ON A $2,000 GRAVES BOND.

WHITE, TRACY LYNN – 51 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY HEATHER BOWEN – CHARGES: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/BENCH WARRANT/FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT AND THEFT PROPERTY >=$100<$750, PURSUANT TO PAROLE WARRANT/PAROLE HOLD/FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT, PURSUANT TO RUSK COUNTY WARRANTS/FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT, GRAND JURY INDICTMENT/FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT AND THEFT PROPERTY >=$100<$750, PURSUANT TO MARION COUNTY WARRANT/THEFT PROPERTY<$2,500 2 OR MORE PREVIOUS CONVICTIONS, PURSUANT TO OVERTON POLICE DEPARTMENT WARRANT/ FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT AND PURSUANT TO GREGG COUNTY WARRANT/ FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

PRESTRIDGE, KENT EDWARD – 33 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY RONNIE ENDSLEY – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO COMMITMENT SENTENCE/COMMITMENT/ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 48

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00