 PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARREST REPORT: WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2020

WILLIAMS, JAI DONRE – 27 – ARRESTED BY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY STATE TROOPER CHANCE COMMANDER – CHARGE: POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA <2OZ – SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSE, ZIMAN MARRIA – 20 – ARRESTED BY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY STATE TROOPER CHANCE COMMANDER – CHARGE: POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA <2OZ – SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 28

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00