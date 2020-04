 PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARREST REPORT: TUESDAY, MARCH 31, 2020 – SUNDAY, APRIL 5, 2020

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

NO ARRESTS

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 37

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 01, 2020

MCMILLIAN, DAZIYA DELASHAE – 17 – ARRESTED BY – CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT INVESTIGATOR BRACK LAGRONE – CHARGES: FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO AND PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/GRAND JURY INDICTMENT/CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE. SUBJECT RELEASED ON ONE $5,000 AND ONE $1,500 PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE BONDS.

COLEMAN, DUSTY JOE – 43 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JEFFREY MARTIN – CHARGE: POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1 < 1G. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 37

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

THURSDAY, APRIL 02, 2020

BAKER, REBECCA KATHERINE – 22 – ARRESTED BY –

PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY TRAVIS

WILSON – CHARGE: ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD

CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE. SUBJECT REMAINS IN

CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 37

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

FRIDAY, APRIL 03, 2020

JOHNSON, FANTHA DALE – 42 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY RONNIE ENDSLEY. CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/BENCH WARRANT/POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1 >=1G<4G. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 36

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

SATURDAY, APRIL 04, 2020

NO ARREST TO REPORT

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 36

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

SUNDAY, APRIL 05, 2020

RAMSEY, JEFFERY ALLEN – 27 – ARRESTED BY CARTAHGE POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICER COURTNEY BRADY. CHARGE: CRIMINAL TRESPASS. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 37

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00