PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARREST REPORT: TUESDAY, MARCH 24, 2020

PITTMAN, ALBERT LEE II – 38 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JESUS MARTINEZ – CHARGE: UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

PITTMAN, ALBERT LEE II – 38 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF KEVIN LAKE – CHARGES: PURSUANT TO SMITH COUNTY WARRANTS/ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE, INTERFER WITH EMERGENCY CALL AND THEFT PROPERTY>=$2,500<$30K. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

BROWN, AMI KAY – 35 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JACOB SAMFORD – CHARGES: EVADING ARREST/DETENTION WITH VEHICLE AND FAILED TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 33

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00