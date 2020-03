 PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARREST REPORT: TUESDAY, MARCH 03, 2020

PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

ARREST REPORT

TUSEDAY, MARCH 03, 2020

REED, KEVIN LOUIS – 50 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY RONNIE ENDSLEY. CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/SURETY TO SURRENDER/POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1 <1G. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER JAMES – 37 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY RICHARD MOJICA. CHARGES: EVADING ARREST/DETENTION WITH VEHICLE, EVADING ARREST/DETENTION, RECKLESS DRIVING, AND POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA <2OZ. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

PIPKIN, LARRY, Jr. – 41 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JOSH NAGLE. CHARGES: POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1 <1G, PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/BOND FORFITURE/FAILURE TO APPEAR/DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED, AND PURSUANT TO AUSTIN PAROLE WARRANT/PAROLE VIOLATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1 >=1G<4G. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

CLARK, KARA ELIZABETH – 31 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JOSH NAGLE. CHARGE: POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1 <1G, AND DISPLAY FICTIOUS LICENSE PLATE. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 48

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00