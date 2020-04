 PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARREST REPORT: Tuesday, April 14, 2020 - Thursday, April 16, 2020

TUESDAY, APRIL 14, 2020

NO ARRESTS

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 32

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15, 2020

WALKER, AUSTEN LYN - 21 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JARED BAILEY – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT - CRIMINAL MISCHIEF>=$2,500<$30K. SUBJECT RELEASED ON A $2,500.00 PUBLIC RECOGNIZANCE BOND.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 31

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

THURSDAY, APRIL 16, 2020

SHULL, DONALD GLEN – 59 –ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY CHRIS HANSEN – CHARGE: CRIMINAL TRESPASS. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 32

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00