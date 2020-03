PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

ARREST REPORT

THURSDAY, MARCH 05, 2020

CATLIN, TAMMY MILLER – 46 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERRIF’S OFFICE DEPUTY TRAVIS WILSON – CHARGE ASSULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLANCE. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

RAMSEY, JEFFERY ALLEN – 27 – ARRESTED BY CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICER COREY MIMS - CHARGE: CRIMINAL TRESSPASS. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HUGHES, LISA FAYE – 54 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SHERIFF KEVIN LAKE - CHARGE: PURSUANT TO SABINE PARRISH WARRANT/ATTEMPT OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BY FRAUD. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

PATTESON, JOSHUA DOUGLAS, SR. – 40 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SHERIFF KEVIN LAKE – CHARGE: COMMITMENT/DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 47

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00