 PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARREST REPORT: June 10, 2020 - June 16, 2020

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10, 2020

NO ARREST

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 25

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

THURSDAY, JUNE 11, 2020

MOSES, WALTER LEE JR – 43 – ARRESTED BY – CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT INVESTIGATOR BRACK LAGRONE – CHARGES: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSE MEMBER IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULATE, ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE, CRIMINAL TRESPASS, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 AND PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/MOTION TO REVOKE/DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

JACKSON, JOSHUA LEE – 34 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY TRAVIS WILSON – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/CRIMINAL TRESPASS. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 27

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

FRIDAY, JUNE 12, 2020

WEBSTER, DANNIE RAY, Jr. – 48 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JASON GRADBERG. CAHRGES: PURSUANT TO HARRISON COUNTY WARRANTS/SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD (X2). SUBJECT WAS TRANSPORTED.

TANNER, CHRISTI SMITH – 46 – ARRESTED BY CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICER COURTNEY BRADY. CHARGE: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

SATURDAY, JUNE 13, 2020

NO ARREST TO REPORT.

SUNDAY, JUNE 14, 2020

WELCOME, ANTHONY BURRELL, Jr. – 27 – ARRESTED BY CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICER JAMES PATTERSON. CHARGES: ASSAUTL CASUES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE (X2). SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON A $1,500 PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE BOND (X2).

ROYBAL, ZACARI JAMES – 33 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JARED BAILEY. CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/HARBORING RUNAWAY CHILD. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

PENA, CRYSTAL NICOLE – 31 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUTNY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY RANDY PAYNE. CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/HARBORING RUNAWAY CHILD. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

PENA MICHELLE CHRISTIANA – 36 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY RANDY PAYNE. CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/HARBORING RUNAWAY CHILD. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

PEACE, DWAIN CRAIG – 34 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JARED BAILEY. CHARGE: DISORDERLY CONDUCT. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 29

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

MONDAY, JUNE 15, 2020

JOHNSON, MICHAEL DION – 29 – ARRESTED BY -DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY STATE TROOPER CHANCE COMMANDER – CHARGE: POSSESSION MARIJUANA < 2 OZ. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

SPENCER, KASHAD AUBREY OTIS – 27 - ARRESTED BY - DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY STATE TROOPER CHANCE COMMANDER – CHARGE: POSSESSION MARIJUANA < 2 OZ. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 27

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

TUESDAY, JUNE 16, 2020

NO ARRESTS

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 25

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00