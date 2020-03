 PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARREST REPORT: FRIDAY, MARCH 27, 2020

JONES, CARLY CARROLL – 35 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 2 CHARLES BLUE – CHARGES: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANTS/POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (X2). SUBJECT RELEASED ON TWO PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE BONDS.

BOUNDS, BRANDON MARK – 37 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 2 CHARLES BLUE – CHARGES: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/BURGLARY OF BUILDING AND PURSUANT TO BRAZORIA COUNTY WARRANT/THEFT PROPERTY < $2,500 TWO OR MORE WITH PREVIOUS CONVICTION. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

DUNCAN, JACOB RYAN – 23 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY CHRISTOPHER HANSEN – CHARGES: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSE MEMBER IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULATE AND ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 37

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00