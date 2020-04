 PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARREST REPORT: Friday, April 17, 2020 – Saturday, April 25, 2020

FRIDAY, APRIL 17, 2020

NO ARRESTS TO REPORT.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 31

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

SATURDAY, APRIL 18, 2020

BRIERY, DALE – 61 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY CALAHAN MALONE – CHARGE: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE – SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

BRIERY, NOLA LUCY – 56 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY CALAHAN MALONE – CHARGE: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE – SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 33

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

MONDAY, APRIL 20, 2020

BARTON, AUSTIN WAYNE – 19 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY ASHLEY ESQUIVEL – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/DELIVERY MARIJUANA <= ¼ OUNCE. SUBJECT RELEASED ON A $750 PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE BOND.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 31

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

TUESDAY, APRIL 21, 2020

FALCON, PHILLIPE ONEAL – 41 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JACOB SAMFORD – CHARGES: POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1 >=1G<4G, PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANTS/DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID AND NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED). SUBJECT RELEASED ON A $1,500 PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE BOND AND TIME TO PAY.

THOMPSON, CLARENCE IV – 23 – ARRESTED BY – CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT SERGEANT COREY MIMS – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 32

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22, 2020

NO ARRESTS TO REPORT.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 32

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

THURSDAY, APRIL 23, 2020

NO ARRESTS TO REPORT.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 31

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

FRIDAY, APRIL 24, 2020

NO ARRESTS

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 31

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

SATURDAY, APRIL 25, 2020

JORDAN, CHRISTINE MISHELLE – 31 – ARRESTED BY – DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY STATE TROOPER KALEB BULLOCK – CHARGE: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

NUNEZ, HOPE LEE – 35 – ARRESTED BY – CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICER MARK MUTINA – CHARGE: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

FLEMING, ASHLIE MICHELLE – 29 – ARRESTED BY – CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICER VENESIA SCHROTH – CHARGE: TERRORISTIC THREAT. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 34

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00