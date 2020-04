 PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARREST REPORT: April 8, 2020 - April 13, 2020

PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARREST REPORT

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 08, 2020

BLANCO, ERICK – 23 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY CALAHAN MALONE. CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/OPERATE UNREGRISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE. SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON TIME TO PAY.

GUIDROZ, DANIEL JOSEPH – 38 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JACOB SAMFORD. CHARGE: INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY. SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON A $5,000 OWENS SURETY BOND.

ZAMACONA, IESHA ELAINE – 28 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY RANDY PAYNE – CHARGES: PURSUANT TO RUSK COUNTY WARRANT FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT, FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

ALEXANDER, SABRIAN SHUNTE – 47 -- ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY RANDY PAYNE – CHARGES: FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT, UNLAWFUL USE OF CRIMINAL INSTRUMENT. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 34

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

THURSDAY, APRIL 09, 2020

NO ARRESTS TO REPORT

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 32

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

FRIDAY, APRIL 10, 2020

NO ARRESTS TO REPORT

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 32

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

SATURDAY, APRIL 11, 2020

HUNTER, TIARA SHIRLEY – 20 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERRIF’S OFFICE DEPUTY CHRIS HANSEN – CHARGE: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 33

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

SUNDAY, APRIL 12, 2020

NO ARREST TO REPORT

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 32

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00

MONDAY, APRIL 13, 2020

NO ARRESTS

HOUSED FOR PANOLA COUNTY: 31

HOUSED FOR SHELBY COUNTY: 00