Sheriff Lake's Weekly Report: 8/21/2020 - 8/27/2020

Friday, August 21, 2020

While on patrol, Deputy Robert Delconte and Deputy Randy Payne initiated a stop on a vehicle for no front license plate. Deputies then made contact with the female driver and male passenger. While speaking with the female driver, she admitted to deputies that there was marijuana inside the vehicle. Deputies then conducted search of the vehicle and located two suspected marijuana joints which the female subject advised belonged to her. Deputies also located a mason jar containing two bags of suspected marijuana inside the male subject's belongings. The female subject was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and the male subject was placed under arrest for possession of marijuana as well as three local warrants.

SATURDAY, 8/22/20

SUNDAY, 8/23/20

Deputy Calahan spoke with a complainant in reference to missing medication. Complainant stated that her husband had been prescribed two different medications following a recent surgery. Complainant advise that upon arriving home both medications were missing. Complainant stated that there didn't appear to be any forced entry into her home.

MONDAY, 8/24/20

Deputy Heather Green took a report of theft that occurred on CR 307. Complainant stated that some unknown actor(s) came onto the property and stole two 12-volt batteries. This case is being investigated.

PCSO Deputies responded to CR 184 in reference to an assault that had already occurred. Upon arrival deputies met with the complainant who stated that she and her husband were arguing when he hit her and then pointed a gun at her. Complainant advised that her husband then left the residence. Deputies later located the suspect and placed him under arrest for assault/family violence and deadly conduct.

TUESDAY, 8/25/20

Deputy Jeff Martin responded to PR 8091regarding an individual tearing down a new fence. Upon arrival Deputy Martin made contact with the complainant who stated her brother pulled down her new fence with his truck. Deputy Martin observed the brother's truck still chained to the fence and approximately 100-150 feet of damaged fence. Complainant advised that both of her electric fences that she used to keep her dog in were also damaged. Deputy Martin made contact with the complainant's brother who admitted to tearing down the fence and stated that the property was partly his. Deputy Martin advised both parties that they needed to inquire with an attorney if there was an argument over property lines.

WEDNESDAY, 8/26/20

Deputy Hollie Mojica took a report of theft that occurred on CR 1512. Complainant stated that some unknown actor(s) came onto his property and stole his 6-foot cult packer. This case is being investigated.

THURSDAY, 8/27/20