PANOLA COUNTY: Sheriff Lake's Weekly Report

FRIDAY 7/17/20 Deputy Travis Wilson and Deputy Scott Jones were dispatched to CR 158 in reference to a report of criminal trespass. Complainant advised that there was a female subject on the property who had been given a criminal trespass warning. Upon arrival deputies made contact with the female subject who stated that she was retrieving some of her personal belongings from the barn. After confirming the criminal trespass on the female subject, deputies placed her under arrest and transported her to the Panola County Detention Center. Investigator Chadd Gray responded to FM 124 in reference to some suspicious packages. Upon arrival Investigator Gray made contact with the complainant who stated that he received a package in the mail addressed to him containing several different types of prescription medication. Complainant stated that he doesn't take any type of medication and has never ordered any. Complainant advised that he has contacted different places to try and figure why he is receiving the packages but has been unsuccessful. Investigator Gray took possession of the packages and this case is being investigated. Deputy Robert Duncan spoke with a complainant in reference to a disturbance. Complainant stated that her grandson was chasing his mother through the house and the yard. Complainant advised that when she attempted to contact the Sheriff's Office, her grandson grabbed the phone from her so that she couldn't call. Complainant stated that the subject then punched the front storm door and broke the glass out cutting his arm. Complainant advised that she would like to pursue charges for Interference with Emergency Call.

Deputy Jeff Martin responded to FM 1186 in reference to an assault that had already occurred. Upon arrival Deputy Martin made contact with the complainant who stated that he and his brother were arguing, when his brother punched him in the face knocking him to the ground and cutting his face. Deputy Martin observed the victim to have a black eye and a laceration under his left eye. Deputy Martin then made contact with the suspect who admitted to punching his brother during the altercation. A record check revealed that the suspect also had an active warrant out of Panola County. The suspect was placed under arrest for assault/family violence and the warrant. SATURDAY 7/18/20 Deputy Robert Duncan took a report of theft that occurred. Complainant stated that he had been sitting inside his vehicle visiting with a male subject. Complainant advised that after the male subject got out of his vehicle and left the area, he noticed his wallet containing $300.00 was missing. This case is being investigated. SUNDAY 7/19/20 Deputy Heather Bowen took a report of theft that occurred. Complainant stated that some unknown actor(s) stole his 16-foot bumper pull utility trailer that he had parked on FM 999. This case is being investigated. MONDAY 7/20/20 Deputy Richard Mojica took a report of an assault that occurred. Complainant stated that she and her husband are divorcing, and they agreed to separate some items. Complainant advised that while she was at the residence her father-in-law told her to leave and then placed his hands on her shoulders and pushed her. Complainant stated that she only wanted the incident documented.

TUESDAY 7/21/20 Deputy Robert Delconte responded to a residence on CR 334 in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival Deputy Delconte met with the complainant who stated that her two sons had gotten into a fight. Complainant advised that during the altercation her youngest son punched and choked out the oldest son. Complainant stated that when she tried to intervene her youngest son struck her with a metal table. Complainant advised that the subject also destroyed several things on the property during this time. Complainant stated that the subject rammed his car into two other vehicles on the property before leaving the residence. Warrants were issued for the subject and he has since been located and arrested. WEDNESDAY 7/22/20 Deputy Robert Duncan took a report of an assault that occurred. Complainant stated that after arguing with her boyfriend, she began to gather her belongings in an effort to leave the residence. Complainant stated that while gathering her things, her boyfriend followed her into the room and began pushing her and pulling her hair. Complainant advised that the subject then shoved her down, put his knee on her chest and began choking and slapping her. Complainant advised that she began to fight back and was eventually able to get up and make a run for the door. Complainant advised that while running out of the door she fell and fractured her ankle. Complainant advised that a friend arrived at that time and she left the residence. All information will be forwarded to the DA's office.

THURSDAY

7/23/20