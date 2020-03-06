Panola College theatre students win 29 awards

Panola College theatre students brought home 29 awards from the Texas Community College Speech and Theatre Association 2020 Playfest. Lone Star College in Kingwood hosted this year’s event. Panola College’s entry was “Dark of the Moon,” a drama set in the Appalachian Mountains in the 1930s.

Panola College students who won awards include: Dramaturgy - Caitlyn Jackson; High Island; Assistant Directing - Hannah Williams, Gary; Peyton Proffitt; Center - Sound Design; Bethany Crowe & Angel Kammer, Kennard - Hair Design; Sarah Owens, Mt. Enterprise - Costume Design – Fantasy; Chailey Norton, Mt. Enterprise - PR Design; Catalina Zoyoquila, Mt. Enterprise – Props; Laura Eddings, Broaddus and Abigail Parrish, Chireno - Costume Design; Peyton Proffitt, Center and Zachery Zea, Rusk - Lighting Design; Bethany Crowe and Angel Kammer, Kennard - Make-Up Design; Peyton Proffitt, Center, Logan Vickers, Hemphill and Ashton Powell, Decatur - Scenic Design; Johnathan Hicks, Waskom, Christian Kotara, Spurger and Bethany Crowe, Kennard - Lobby Display Pre-Show; Hannah Williams, Gary - Assistant Stage Management; and Maria Mejia, Mt. Enterprise, Superior in Stage Management.

Panola College students earning acting awards include: Keath Kibbey, Huntington - Audience Choice and Professor Choice; Ashton Powell, Decatur, Nicolas McCalister, Rusk, Hayes Green, Martinsville and Justin Gonzales, Emory - Respondents Award.

Eight community colleges participated in the Festival: Wharton, Lee, Blinn, Lone Star College -Kingwood, Houston Community College, Eastfield, Howard, and Panola.