W.N. Bill Hairgrove, 75, of Timpson, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Timpson.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 12, 2020, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Bro. Dock Lazarine officiating. Interment will follow at Buena Vista Cemetery in Timpson.

Mr. Hairgrove was born December 14, 1944, in Center, to W.N. Hairgrove and Pearl Burns Hairgrove. He was a member of the PRCA from 1979 to 1983, LRA from 1964 to 1979, and USTRC from 1999 to present. Mr. Hairgrove was also a member of Timpson Masonic Lodge #437 and Buena Vista Missionary Baptist Church in Timpson.

He is survived by his wife, Rita Peace Metcalf Hairgrove of Timpson; sons, Tom Hairgrove and wife Paige of Center, Burt Hairgrove and wife Melissa of Nacogdoches, and Kaleb Metcalf and wife Melissa of Frederick, Colorado; grandchildren, Tyler Petry and wife Nicole of Center, Aaron Hairgrove of Nacogdoches, Lexie, Cameron, and Cason Metcalf all of Frederick, Colorado; great grandson, Andy Petry; sister, Frances McIntyre and husband Dudley of Timpson; mother-in-law, Pat Peace; sisters-in-law, Glenda Ray and husband Alan and Jan Allen and husband Terry; brother-in-law, Roy Peace and wife Sharon; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Gail Hairgrove; parents, W.N. Hairgrove and Pearl Burns Hairgrove; brothers, James Edward Hairgrove, Van Hairgrove, and Franklin Hairgrove; sisters, Wilma Culp and Jo Nell Young; nephews, Ron Hairgrove, Billy Van Hairgrove, and Randy Hairgrove; father-in-law, Monk Peace.

Pallbearers will be Vaughn Turner, Brian Stephenson, Roy Peace, Boo Klein, J.D. Barkley, and Tyler Petry. Honorary pallbearers will be Caddell Stephenson, Alan Johnson, J.T. Rhodes, and Brian Sample.

