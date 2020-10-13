Robert Michael “Mikey” Miller, 52, of Timpson, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020, in Nacogdoches.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Bishop Cedrick Grace and Pastor Fred Wilcox officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Timpson.

Born February 13, 1968, in Texarkana, Mikey is the son of Robert Miller and Leona Martin Miller.

He is survived by his mother, Leona Martin of Timpson; fiancé, Terry Owens of Timpson; daughters, Ashley Nichols and husband Robert of Troop and April Gaddy and husband Chris of Center; stepchildren, Kaden Arvello, Kirsti Hailey, and Kooper Dawson all of Garrison; grandchildren, Carter and Haislee Gaddy, Walker, Lane, Casen, and Reese Nichols, Aubrey and Trinity Hailey, and Maddy, Olivia, Jerzee, and Journee Garcia; sisters, Samantha Sanford of Center, Missy Burns of Huntington, and Sabrina Clearwater of Carthage; brothers, Matthew Miller of Sulphur, Louisiana and Mark Miller of Lufkin; and nieces and nephews, Cassidy Sanford, Jennifer Hudspeth, Kristy Miller and Colton Burns.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Cooper; father, Robert Miller; and nephew, Robert Miller.

Pallbearers will be Seth Harris, Randy Askins, Bruiser Harris, Timmy Harris, Kaden Arvello, and Kooper Dawson. Honorary pallbearers will be Bubba Timmons, Ronald Miller, Harry Cooper, Louie Cooper, and James Hughes Jr.

