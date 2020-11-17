Obituary for Joshua David Bockwich

Joshua David Bockwich was born on Sunday, June 1, 2008, to Lucy Bockwich and Joseph Johnson. Joshua was a very bright and kindhearted young man, in the seventh grade at Hubbard Middle School. He shared a passion for animals, art and video games. In his short life, Joshua fought many health problems and never lost his positive attitude and excitement for life. On Sunday November 8, 2020, Joshua lost his five year battle with epilepsy.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Mike Bockwich and his paternal grandmother, Roylene Johnson. Joshua is survived by his parents, Lucy Williams and Joseph Johnson, his brothers Christopher and Joseph, his sister Chloe, his step parents Esperanza Anayla and Chris Williams, his aunts, Linda, Toya, and Kathy. He is also survived by uncles Adam, Timothy, Caste and Freddy. Joshua is survived by his maternal grandparents Marion and Rick Bennett and paternal grandfather Joseph C. Johnson. He is also survived by his cousins, Bryan, Chastity, Reign, Okevein, Cassie, Caste, Abbey, William and Liam

Joshua was such a happy, loving, free-spirited young man that touched the lives of everyone he met. He loved openly and with all his heart, and will be missed deeply.Heaven has gained another angel and he is rejoicing in paradise. Visitation will be held at Lloyd James Funeral Home in Tyler on November 11, from 4-6 pm. Grave side services and burial will be at Tyler Memorial Cemetery on Thursday November 12, at 2 pm. There will be a Memorial Service to celebrate Joshua’s life at Woodland Christian Church in Timpson on Friday November 13, starting at 5 pm.